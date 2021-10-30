Not here to become CM but won't allow Centre's 'dadagiri': Mamata in Goa

Panaji: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, on a visit to Goa where polls are due next year, on Friday said her party is national and "can go anywhere", and its initials — TMC — also stand for 'temple, mosque and church'.



The BJP calls her "anti-Hindu", but it has no right to issue a "character certificate", the Bengal Chief Minister said.

The Bengal Chief Minister, who arrived in the BJP-ruled Goa on Thursday evening on a three-day visit, said the TMC did not intend to divide votes in the coastal state, and if it came to power, Goa will not be run from Delhi. "Delhichi dadagiri anik naka (No more bullying from Delhi). I am not an outsider, I don't want to be the CM of Goa," Banerjee said in Konkani in her first address in Panaji.

She said she will not allow the Centre's 'dadagiri' to happen in the state. The Bengal Chief Minister, however, said neither she was in the state to capture power nor to become the Chief Minister.

"I am an Indian, I can go anywhere. If Bengal is my motherland, Goa is also my motherland... I come to Goa, they deface my posters. They (BJP) have mental pollution. They show me black flags, I say namaste," Banerjee added.

"We believe in democracy and Goa is beautiful. I am not here to capture power, here to help.

You love fish, we love fish. You love football, Bengal loves football," she said.

On Friday, she met local party leaders and also interacted with members of the fishing community at Malim Jetty. Tennis player Leander Paes, actor Nafisa Ali and entrepreneur Mrinalini Deshprabhu joined the TMC in her presence.

Addressing local TMC leaders at another event, Banerjee said: "When I come to Goa, they deface my posters. You (BJP) will be blacklisted by the people from the country.

"You deface us, show black flags, refuse to grant permission (to hold event) because you know that TMC will die but will never compromise," she further said.

"If the TMC won power in Goa, it will not pursue an agenda of revenge but work for the state," she maintained.

Listing various welfare schemes implemented by her government in West Bengal, she said her party can do it in a smaller state like Goa too.

Banerjee said while fielding candidates, the thrust will be given to women, youths and commoners from different walks of life. "Trinamool believes in women empowerment. There are 61 per cent women MPs in Parliament. In Panchayats and municipalities, 50 per cent seats have been reserved for women. Through various projects like Kanyashree, Rupashree and Lakshmir Bhandar, women have been empowered," she said, adding: "Youths are the future of India and we want them to come forward in big numbers. They will work hand in hand with the elders."

She added: "It is the prime duty of the Trinamool Congress to ensure that the people of Goa should be allowed to breathe freely. Goa should not be ruled by remote control devices and muscle-flexing of some leaders should stop."

Goans are awaiting a new dawn, she said and added that there has been no development in Goa in the past few years with the unemployment mounting and common people being neglected. "There is no one to look after the common people in Goa. We want proper planning, implementation of schemes and a corruption-free administration," she remarked. Forty nine percent voters in Goa are women.

Banerjee said in Bengal the number of unemployed youths has gone down and all-round improvement has taken place in the state.

Asked whether Trinamool will ink an alliance with other parties in Goa, she said: "We have raised the issue over and over again and no one has responded. Let's see what comes up."

She said the commitment given before the Assembly elections to people has not been kept. "Given a chance, Trinamool will change the scenario in Goa, making it a vibrant state."

When asked about comments stating that she has come to Goa to create trouble, Banerjee said: "It is BJP's view. BJP creates trouble everywhere because it is communal. TMC does not believe in violence. TMC stands for Temple, Mosque and Church. Ours is a secular party and we respect the feelings and sentiments of the masses."

Banerjee arrived at a local fish market on Friday to roars of "khela hobe" — the party's poll cry for the Bengal elections and chants of "Didi, Didi". She bought two kilograms of kingfish for Rs 1,000 at the market. The TMC chief also interacted with the fishing community at Betim's Fishing Jetty and after hearing out their grievances, announced welfare measures, Trinamool Congress' Goa unit said in a statement. She was accompanied by state Trinamool Congress leaders, including Luizinho Faleiro and Yatish Naik. She also interacted with some locals and had tea. Banerjee even visited Shri Mahalasa Narayani Temple at Mardol, the Mangueshi temple in Priol and the Tapobhoomi temple in Kundaim.

She also spoke to intellectuals and people coming from different walks of life later in the evening and exchanged greetings. She visited some local tea stall and spoke to the people there as well.