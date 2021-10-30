Not a single temple was destroyed, says Bangladesh Foreign Minister

Dhaka: Bangladesh Foreign Minister issued a statement on recent violence incidents and said that no one was raped and not a single Hindu temple was destroyed.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said that contrary to all ongoing propaganda, only 6 people died during recent violence of which 4 were Muslims, killed during encounters with law enforcing authorities and 2 were Hindus.

"However, deities or goddesses were vandalised. While the violence was unfortunate and should not have happened, the government took immediate action," Momen added.

Saying that the perpetrators have been arrested and are under police custody, Momen said that 20 houses were burned down which have now been rebuilt.

He further said that everyone got compensation and more compensation is underway.

Accusing "few enthusiastic media" and individuals for spreading "cooked-up stories", the minister said that it was done to embarrass the government that is committed to religious harmony.

Momen also informed that a probe is underway in the incident wherein a person left a copy of the Holy Quran near the foot of a deity which sparked outrage on social media.

This statement from Momen comes after Bangladesh Information and Broadcasting Minister M Hasan Mahmud said that elements close to Pakistan who had opposed the 1971 liberation war want to create communal disharmony in his country.



