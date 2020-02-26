Northeast Delhi violence: Do not wait for court's order, act on your own, High Court tells police
Stating that "police do not have to wait for a court's order" and "it should take action on its own", the Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the police's stand by 12:30 pm on plea for action against those involved in inciting violence in North East Delhi over CAA, allegedly involving BJP leaders. At least 20 people have died in the clashes so far.
The court was hearing a plea seeking a judicial enquiry and registration of FIRs against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Sahib Singh, and Kapil Mishra and others for allegedly making provocative statements on anti-CAA protesters that have led to multiple riots and mob attacks in Northeast Delhi.
Issuing notice to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, the bench of Justice Muralidhar and Justice Talwant Singh asked a senior police officer to be present during the hearing.
A plea seeking judicial enquiry and registration of FIR against three BJP leaders and others for making provocative statements leading to multiple riots and mob attacks in North East Delhi over CAA, was listed before the bench headed by Chief Justice D N Patel. The bench is on leave. Following which, Senior Counsel Colin Gonsalves mentioned the matter for urgent hearing before the bench headed by Justice Muralidhar.
While seeking to "ensure the safety and protection of all protest sites, especially women and children", activists Harsh Mander and Farah Naqvi knocked on the High Court's door for urgent listing of the petition. The activists said, "Delhi Police did not have the right to interrupt the protesters' freedom of speech, as they were participating in a peaceful demonstration".
(Inputs from indianexpress.com)
