'North, South Blocks to be converted into National Museums'

New Delhi: The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that the North and South blocks, which cover nearly 27 acres housing government offices in the national Capital, are proposed to be converted into National Museums.

The submission was made in response to a petition challenging the change in land use of a plot where the new official residences of the Vice-President and the Prime Minister are stipulated as part of the ambitious Central Vista project in Lutyens' Delhi.

The Centre also told the top court that all the ministries will be relocated in the Common Central Secretariat buildings which are being developed on of the Rajpath.

"It is submitted that the Respondents are cognizant of the public nature of the projects and specifically seek to add various public facilities to the larger vision plan and have suo motu created a lot of space for recreational purposes.

It is submitted that there are both qualitative and quantitative increases in public spaces in larger vision.

"For example, North and South Blocks which cover nearly 27 acres and are proposed to be converted into National Museums showcasing 'India in making' prehistoric to present date. The museums will be open to the public at large and serve important public purposes," the affidavit said.

The affidavit stated that the area of Plot No.1 is currently being used as government offices for almost 90 years now and no recreational activity (neighbourhood play area) exists as per actual ground conditions on Plot no. 1. "It is also averred that the place has not ever been open for the general public to utilise it for any public recreational purposes. It is also submitted that there is no residing population or residential colony in the said vicinity and only the office premises of Ministry of Defence are functioning in the said area. Hence, 'Neighbourhood play area' was not in existence [nor is required], and is not therefore required to be in de-jure mentioned in the Master Plan," the affidavit said.