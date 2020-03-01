North-east Delhi's date with savagery leaves future of children in peril

New Delhi: During the violence in north-east Delhi, rioters did not only vandalised several schools but also jeopardised the future of innocent children who are in no way directly or indirectly responsible for the tension prevailing in the area. For parents, it is really tough to answer innocent questions being asked by their children. The riots have put a horrific impression on the children's' innocent minds.



"It is becoming very hard answering my five-year-old son's questions. He is asking what has happened in the area, who are involved in violence," said Imran, a resident of Mustafabad. He said that his son studies in Arun Modern Senior Secondary School which was vandalised by the rioters. "They burnt all the necessary documents in the school," he said. Rajdhani and DRP schools were also damaged by rioters in Mustfabad area. The scene inside DRP school was heart-wrenching as books, question papers, and an India map were lying burned on the ground. Cleanliness and some construction work were going on in the school.

Rajrani, a resident of Mustafabad, was standing nearby school on Sunday. After seeing the condition of the school she said: "My two kids study here in class 3 and 6. They are continuously asking me how they will go to school which is totally destroyed." She further added that they have also seen the video of their school being vandalised and they are terrified. I can't say anything right now about their future," she added.

Shiraj who lives in north-east Delhi expressed the same concern. His child studies at Rajdhani Public School. "Children are very innocent they don't know what has happened but they are afraid of the situation. For me, seeing my child in fear is very tough. It will take some time for the school to start again," said Shiraj.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a team of Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) visited the riot-affected areas in north-east Delhi. During their visit, the team met children who also asked questions about their future. Ranjana Prasad, member DCPCR said that children were asking them whether they will be able to go to the same school again. "The children were not able to give examination due to the violence and now they were asking me that when they will give the exams else they may fail," she said. According to the child rights body, the children are emotionally connected with their schools and after the incident, they are in shock. "When we visited the school there was nothing left. The rioters burnt the whole schools including student records," a DCPCR official said.

According to sources, over 1,500 children were affected because of vandalisation of their schools. The Commission also held meetings in schools in Mustafabad area with the stakeholders. "It has been unanimously agreed to shut the schools till Holi and no exams till next SMC meeting," an official said.