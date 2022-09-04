Nora Fatehi questioned in Rs 200 cr extortion case against conman

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi was questioned by the Delhi Police for about four hours on Friday in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case linked to jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Fatehi was questioned by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police on Saturday. Fatehi was summoned last week. She was questioned at the Mandir Marg office of the EOW for hours on Friday and her statement was recorded, they said.



Chandrashekar, who is currently lodged in jail, is accused of cheating various people, including some high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

Fatehi was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in this case. When questioned by the probe agency, Fatehi had denied speaking to the conman before December 12, 2020 whereas Sukesh claimed he had spoken to her two weeks prior to that after an event. On August 17, the ED filed a charge-sheet naming actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekar.With agency inputs