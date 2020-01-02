Non-subsidised LPG, aviation fuel get dearer

New Delhi: Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices were increased by 2.6 per cent on Wednesday to Rs 64,323.76 per kilolitre from Rs 62,686.51, while non-subsidised LPG gas prices were hiked by Rs 19 to Rs 714 from Rs 695.



The revised LPG prices stood at Rs 714 per 14 kg from Rs 695 in the national Capital. The prices stood highest at Rs 747 from 725.50 in Kolkata, followed by 734 from Rs 714 in Chennai. LPG prices in Mumbai were the lowest at Rs 684.50 from Rs 665 earlier.

According to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) notification, aviation fuel will cost Rs 70,588.61 per kilolitre in Kolkata from Rs 68,812.61 earlier.

The revised ATF prices in Mumbai stood at Rs 64,529.79 per kilolitre from Rs 62,878.67 and Rs 65,619,96 in Chennai from Rs 63,830.07 earlier.

This is the second straight monthly increase in rates warranted due to firming up of prices in the international market. In India, which is dependent on imports to meet 84 per cent of its oil needs, prices of domestic fuels are at par with benchmark international prices. ATF price was on December 1 increased by a marginal Rs 13.88 per kl. The two back-to-back increases have pushed jet fuel prices to their highest since June 2019. It is likely that the increase will add to the burden of cash-strapped airlines.

Oil companies also raised the price of non-subsidised LPG to Rs 714 per 14.2-kg cylinder from Rs 695 previously.

This is the fifth straight monthly increase in cooking gas prices since September 2019. In all, non-subsidised cooking gas prices have gone up by Rs 139.50 per cylinder in the last five months.