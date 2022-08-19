'Non-locals' allowed to vote in J&K, parties protest

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is likely to have 25 lakh new voters in the next election, with non-locals registering to vote for the first time in the region. Former Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have sharply criticised the move, calling it a "dangerous attempt" to influence elections.



Jammu and Kashmir has been without an elected government for more than four years. Elections are expected next year.

A special revision of the electoral rolls will allow non-locals to register as voters in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time since the Centre scrapped its special status under Article 370 in 2019, changing the constitution to allow non-Kashmiris to vote and own land there.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer Hirdesh Kumar told reporters that more than 20 lakh new voters are expected to be enrolled in the region ahead of polls. This could increase the voter count by more than a third, adding to the existing 76 lakh voters in the region.

"After the abrogation of 370, those who couldn't vote earlier can now register as voters. We are expecting an addition of (20-25 lakh) new voters in the final list," Kumar said, including non-Kashmiris.

He pointed out that just as it is for all states across India, anyone living or working in Jammu and Kashmir can vote there. The main political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have raised strong objections to the move.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said the decision was driven by the BJP's "insecurity" about support in the region.

"Is the BJP so insecure about support from genuine voters of J&K that it needs to import temporary voters to win seats? None of these things will help the BJP when the people of J&K are given a chance to exercise their franchise," said the former Chief Minister.

Mufti said the BJP was focused on influencing election results. "Allowing non-locals to vote is obviously to influence election results. Real aim is to continue ruling J&K with an iron fist to disempower locals," she tweeted.

Addressing the media later, she referenced Nazi Germany and Palestine while criticising the BJP's policies in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Democracy is in danger. They are simply trying to bring in 25 lakh BJP voters through the backdoor," she added. Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari on Thursday sought clarification from the Centre on the issue and said his party will not allow anyone to change the Union Territory's demography.

"Two things come to our mind by such statements. One is whether it is an attempt to change our demography, and the other is how anyone can vote at two places. If someone lives outside, how can he vote here?" Bukhari told reporters.

"Our children who study in Maharashtra, Punjab or Bangalore, I do not think they are given the right to vote there. So, how are they saying this? The Government of India should come clean on this...," he said.With agency inputs