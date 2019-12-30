No to CAA, NRC" rangoli at DMK chief Stalin's residence
Chennai: Expressing solidarity with 'rangoli protesters' against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the entrance of DMK president M K Stalin's house here sported a traditional rangoli saying no to the contentious law.
Alongside the rangoli known as 'kolam' in Tamil, a word was drawn which said "vendam (don't need/no) CAA-NRC."
A similar kolam greeted visitors at the residence of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi here.
Eight people, including five women, were detained briefly on Sunday when they staged an anti-CAA protest here by drawing 'kolams'.
The group of eight held the protest in the Besant Nagar locality in South Chennai.
They used the 'kolams' to express opposition to the CAA and National Register of Citizens and National Population Register and raised slogans "No to NRC" and "No to NPR" before police took them into custody.
Stalin had slammed the police action and hit out at the AIADMK government.
He said the police "has not even allowed the basic right under the Constitution" to voice dissent.
