No record of farmers' deaths due to protest, so no financial aid: Parl told

New Delhi: The government has no record of the farmers who had died during the year-long farmers' protests and hence there was no question of providing compensation to their families, the Union government informed Parliament on Wednesday.



"The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has no record in the matter and hence the question does not arise," the Union Ministry of Agriculture told the House in reply to a question asking if the Centre intends to provide financial assistance to the families of those who died during the protests.

Leaders from the Opposition and the protesting farmer unions have said that as many as 700 farmers lost their lives during the demonstrations at Delhi's borders against the Centre's three contentious laws, repealed by the government on Monday after passing the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021. The Opposition had criticised the Centre for passing the Bill in both Houses without any discussion.

Meanwhile, the government's statement on having no record of data about the farmers' death is also likely to be criticised by the Opposition.

Meanwhile, the protesting farmers are standing firm on their demands, with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) calling on the government to come to the table and discuss all pending issues with farm leaders.