No plan yet in place for nationwide NRC: G Kishan Reddy

New Delhi: At a time when protests over the contentious Constitutional Amendment Act (CAA) have spread to almost every part of the country, the Centre has come out with clarifications to clear the confusion over implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) by fielding its ministers to make people aware about both.



Notably, even though the Act has been approved by the President, Minister of State (Home) G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said the government has no plan in place yet for a nationwide NRC.

"A nationwide NRC will happen, but when will it happen, is not clear. Till now, there is no draft ready, the Cabinet has not yet given a nod, the legal team has not given any comments, so NRC is not going to happen immediately," he said.

This came in response to BJP's working president J P Nadda's remarks on the plan to bring NRC across the country.

He has also clarified that CAA and NRC are two different laws and implementation of CAA doesn't mean that NRC would also come into force.