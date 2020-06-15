No plan for another lockdown in Delhi: Kejriwal
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that there was no plan for another lockdown in Delhi even as the number of novel coronavirus cases continue to spurt.
"Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi in being planned. There are no such plans," Kejriwal tweeted.
It comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held meetings with Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and three mayors to discuss the strategy to deal with the COVID-19 situation.
On Sunday, Delhi recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,224 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 41,000, while the death toll mounted to 1,327.
