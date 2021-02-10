No new Covid deaths in 7 states/UTs in 3 weeks: Govt

New Delhi: Seven states and UTs have reported no new COVID-19 deaths in the last three weeks, while 15 have not registered any fatality in the past 24 hours, the Centre said on Tuesday, underlining that consistent gains are being made in terms of declining new cases and casualties.



After nearly 10 months, Delhi on Tuesday reported zero deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. According to the health bulletin, the Capital reported 100 new infections with the lowest daily positivity rate in months. The city now has had over 6.36 lakh cases and fatalities stand at 10,882.

The Centre noted that the last national serosurvey findings have shown that over 70 per cent of the population is still susceptible to the disease.

The seven states and UTs — Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mizoram, Nagaland and Lakshadweep — have reported no new COVID-19 deaths in last three weeks, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

The number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated has reached 65.28 lakh on the 25th day of the countrywide drive. India is the topmost country to reach the six million mark of Covid vaccinations in just 24 days.

All states/UTs except Uttar Pradesh reported vaccination activity on Tuesday.

Of the cumulative coverage, 55,85,043 are healthcare workers and 9,43,167 are frontline workers, it said.