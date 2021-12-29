No new COVID-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case or death due to the disease on Wednesday, with the virus tally remaining unchanged at 55,334 and the toll at 280, a senior official said here.



As many as 55,036 people have recuperated from the infection so far, with the recovery rate standing at 99.46 per cent, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The northeastern state currently has 18 active cases.

Capital Complex -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- has11 active cases, followed by Namsai district at three, West Kameng at two, and Tawang and Lohit at one each.

Altogether 12,04,590 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 246 on Tuesday, Jampa added.

According to State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung, a total of 14,58,777 people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine thus far.