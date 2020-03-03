No Need To Panic, Says PM Modi Amid Coronavirus Scare

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that there was "no need to panic" over the coronavirus scare in the country, and urged Indians to work together and take "small yet important measures to ensure self-protection".

In a series of tweets posted this afternoon the Prime Minister also said he had held an extensive review with a number of ministries and state governments regarding preparedness levels, including the screening of air passengers arriving from foreign destinations.

The Prime Minister also tweeted a photo outlining "basic protective measures" to be taken to halt the spread of the infection. These measures include the frequent washing of hands, and covering the mouth and nose with a tissue when sneezing or coughing.

The tweet came hours after two additional cases of coronavirus were reported - from Delhi and Telangana.

Coronavirus has infected nearly 90,000 people worldwide and killed over 3,000; a majority of these deaths were in China, which is where the virus originated.

