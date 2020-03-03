No Need To Panic, Says PM Modi Amid Coronavirus Scare
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that there was "no need to panic" over the coronavirus scare in the country, and urged Indians to work together and take "small yet important measures to ensure self-protection".
In a series of tweets posted this afternoon the Prime Minister also said he had held an extensive review with a number of ministries and state governments regarding preparedness levels, including the screening of air passengers arriving from foreign destinations.
The Prime Minister also tweeted a photo outlining "basic protective measures" to be taken to halt the spread of the infection. These measures include the frequent washing of hands, and covering the mouth and nose with a tissue when sneezing or coughing.
The tweet came hours after two additional cases of coronavirus were reported - from Delhi and Telangana.
Coronavirus has infected nearly 90,000 people worldwide and killed over 3,000; a majority of these deaths were in China, which is where the virus originated.
(Inputs from ndtv.com)
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Family of four found dead in Goa apartment3 March 2020 10:22 AM GMT
Coronavirus: Visas Issued To Citizens Of 4 Nations By March...3 March 2020 10:18 AM GMT
Curfew relaxed for 3 hours in some areas of Meghalaya3 March 2020 10:00 AM GMT
All B''deshis living in Bengal are Indian citizens: Mamata3 March 2020 9:41 AM GMT
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reviews relief operations in...3 March 2020 9:38 AM GMT