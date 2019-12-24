No link between National Register of Citizens and National Population Register: Amit Shah
New Delhi: There is no link between National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday amid calls from some parties to opposition states to stop the population register that would later be used to build the list of citizens.
(Inputs from hindustantimes.com)
