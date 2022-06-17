No illegal bulldozing, SC tells Yogi govt

New Delhi: Stating that "everything should be fair" and authorities should strictly follow the due procedure under the law, the Supreme Court on Thursday gave the Uttar Pradesh government and its authorities three days to respond to pleas which alleged that the houses of those accused in last week's violence were illegally demolished.



"There must be a sense among the citizens that the rule of law prevails in the country," a vacation bench of Justices A S Bopanna and Vikram Nath said and urged the authorities to ensure nothing untoward happens until it hears the matter on June 21.

"Everything should be fair. We expect the authorities to strictly follow the due procedure under the law," it said.

The bench added: "How do we ensure their safety in the meantime? We have a duty towards them. We should ensure their safety in the meantime. Let us be clear, they (accused) are also part of society. Ultimately, when someone has some grievances, they should get a chance to address them. If this court does not come to their rescue, that would not be appropriate. Everything should look fair."

It also added sternly: "Demolitions have to be in accordance with law, they cannot be retaliatory".

The bench clarified that it cannot stay the demolitions but can only say that such action should be strictly under the due process of law.

Justice Bopanna said: "We as judges are also part of society. We also see what is happening. Sometimes, we also form our impressions."

