No govt jobs, until when youth should keep patience: Varun Gandhi

New Delhi: BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday highlighted lack of government employment opportunities for the young and wondered how long should they keep patience.

"First, there are no government jobs. Still, if some opportunity comes along then paper is leaked, if exam is taken then there is no result for years, or it is cancelled due to some scam. Over 1.25 crore youngsters are waiting for the railway group D job result for two years. Same is the case with Army recruitment. Until when should the youth of India keep patience?" he tweeted.

The Pilibhit Lok Sabha MP has been critical of the government's handling of economic and employment issues without directly targeting the central dispensation.

He had also been vocal in his support to the farmers' agitation against the three farm laws. Parliament recently passed a bill to annul the three laws.