No discussion on pan-India NRC: Shah

New Delhi: After making a public statement in November this year on pan-India implementation of NRC, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, in what seems to be a u-turn on his earlier remark, said that there was no discussion on a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC). The statement comes a couple of days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at a rally in Delhi, distanced his government from the NRC exercise.

Moreover, the Union Home Minister in his recent remark suggested that there might have been a lack of communication. Speaking to a news agency he said: "There may be a lack of communication, I have no problem in accepting that. But you can watch my speech in the Parliament, I have clearly mentioned that the National population Register would not affect anyone's citizenship."

Elucidating on the subject further, the Union minister added: "There is no need to debate this (pan-India NRC) as there is no discussion on it right now. PM Modi was right, there is no discussion on it yet either in the Cabinet or Parliament."

MPOST BUREAU

