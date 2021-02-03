No decision yet on NRC; may take six more months to frame rules for CAA: Centre

New Delhi: The Parliament on Tuesday was informed by the Centre that the final decision to conduct a nationwide NRC has not been taken yet, while it may take another six months to frame the rules for Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).



In a written reply, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the Lok Sabha that the rules under The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) are under preparation and the Committees on Subordinate Legislation, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have granted extension of time up to April 9, 2021 and July 9, 2021 respectively to frame these rules under the CAA.

Rai further told the House that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) has been notified on December 12, 2019 and has come into force from January 10, 2020.

Incidentally, the MoS Home had on February 4, 2020 told the House that till now, the government had not taken any decision to prepare the National Register of Indian Citizens at the national level.

The controversial legislation, which grants citizenship to illegal immigrants belonging to Hindu, Jain, Sikh, Parsi, Christian and Buddhist communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, was passed by Parliament amid vehement criticism from the Opposition that pointed out a communal agenda behind the law as it conspicuously left out Muslims.