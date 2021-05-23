No consensus yet on Covid vaccine passport issue at WHO level: Govt

New Delhi: The WHO is yet to reach a consensus on the vaccine passport issue for allowing international travel to those fully vaccinated against the coronavirus infection, the government said on Saturday and noted that discussions are still on.

So far there's no consensus at the level of WHO over this, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said.

"Discussion is still being done if vaccinated people will be allowed. As of now, as per WHO guidelines and guidelines by other countries, people with negative COVID test report is being allowed," he said.

"When we will be able to reach a consensus at the world and WHO level (on vaccine passport issue), then we will take necessary steps, he said responding to a question on reports claiming that people who took Covaxin jabs may not be allowed to travel internationally as the WHO hasn't included it in its list of vaccines.

The Health Ministry also dismissed similar reports on its Twitter handle as "misleading and speculative".

On COVID-19 prevalence among children, Paul said seropositivity rate between 10-17 years is roughly the same as between 30-40 and children can also spread the infection

"Whenever children contracted the infection then almost always symptoms are minimal, very mild disease or they are asymptomatic and because it is mild the mortality is very very less in them," he said.

"We have a protocol of COVID disease among children. Protecting children from infection is equally important so that they do not become part of the transmission chain," he said.