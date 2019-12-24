No connection between detention centre, CAA and NRC, says Govt

New Delhi: After the Centre's refusal that there were no detention camps in the country, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah on Tuesday clarified that no detention camps were set up since the 'Modi government' came to power and misinformation was being spread in this regard.



Speaking on the issue Shah also pointed out that there was no connection between detention centre and NRC or the citizenship Act. He claimed that there was only one detention centre in the country, for illegal immigrants, and is in existence for years now.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has started the state's first detention centre near Nelamgala, which is about 40 km from Bengaluru, for illegal immigrants.

"We've opened the centre and it is ready to house illegal immigrants," commissioner, social welfare department, RS Peddappaiah, told a media house. A top state home department official also confirmed the development.

Reportedly, following a directive from the Union government, the project which was set to be completed in January 2020, was advanced. Since the centre has been operational only for last few days, no illegal immigrant has been lodged there yet. Also, the Karnataka government, in November this year, had informed the state HC that it had identified 35 temporary detention centres in all districts of the state that could house illegal immigrants. This submission had come during a hearing of bail petitions of two illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

It was also reported that the Home Ministry this year, had sanctioned an amount to the tune of Rs 46.41 crore to construct a detention centre at Matia, around 129 km from Guwahati. The centre spread over 28,000 sq ft, is slated to be ready for operations by the next couple of months.

Besides Assam, a land was also identified in Maharashtra, by the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, to build the state's first detention centre. However, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackery, has assured the Muslim community of the state that he will not allow any detention centre to be built in the state under the citizenship Act.