No-confidence motion against Himachal Pradesh govt defeated by voice vote
Shimla: A no-confidence motion moved by the Congress and the CPI-M against the Jai Ram Thakur government in Himachal Pradesh was defeated by voice vote in the state Assembly on Thursday.
The voting took place at 4.50 pm after the opposition legislators walked out from the House during the chief minister's reply at 3.52 pm.
The House witnessed a stormy debate over the no-confidence motion as the opposition members targeted the BJP government over law and order, unemployment, price rise and other issues.
The ruling BJP party rejected the charges claiming the opposition has failed to come up with any concrete issue.
