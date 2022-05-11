No coercive step against Tajinder Bagga till July 6: HC

Chandigarh: In a reprieve for BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday ordered the continuation of the interim protection against arrest granted to him till July 6 in a case of allegedly making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation.



The matter came up for hearing before the bench of Justice Anoop Chitkara.

In its order, the court said: "Punjab's advocate general has submitted that they need to place on record additional documents and in the meantime, assures that the arrest warrants against the petitioner (Bagga) shall not be executed till the next date of hearing."

"Given the concessions made by the learned advocate general, the warrants of arrest issued against the petitioner by the court concerned (in Mohali) in the present FIR shall not be executed till the next date of hearing. Furthermore, no coercive steps shall be taken against the petitioner till the next date of hearing," it said.

On Tuesday, the court took up Bagga's petition, in which he has sought quashing of the FIR lodged against him last month. A Mohali court issued the arrests warrants against the BJP leader on Saturday.

The court did not grant any stay on the investigation in connection with the FIR against Bagga.

However, it made it clear that if the Punjab Police wants to interrogate the BJP leader, it shall do so at his place of residence in Delhi and that too, only twice before the next date of hearing in the case.