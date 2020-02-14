No CM, political leaders invited, ceremony to be 'Delhi-specific'

New Delhi: No Chief Minister or political leaders from other states will be part of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal's oath ceremony, which is scheduled to be held on February 16, said a senior party leader on Thursday. In an interview, senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said that Kejriwal will take the oath with the people of Delhi who have reposed their faith in his leadership, while mentioning that the ceremony is going to be "Delhi-specific".



Moreover, on Thursday, Kejriwal took to social media platform, Twitter to invite the Delhiites for his oath ceremony.

"Delhiites, your son is going to take oath of Delhi chief minister for the third time. You must come to bless your son. Sunday, February 16, 10 am, Ramlila Maidan," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi on Thursday as an invitation for Delhiites.

Meanwhile, a source within the party said that by inviting several chief ministers and non-BJP leaders from other states, the party does not want to send out a message that it is "confrontationist" against the central government.

"In 2013 and 2015 as well, no political leaders and chief ministers from other states had been invited for Kejriwal's oath ceremony. Party wants to keep the upcoming February 16 event Delhi-specific," said the source.

To make the ceremony Delhi Specific the official Twitter handle of AAP, invited Baby Mufflerman, Avyaan Tomar, who was dressed as little Kejirwal. The tweet read: "Big Announcement: Baby Mufflerman is invited to the swearing in ceremony of Arvind Kejriwal on 16th Feb. Suit up Junior!"

The toddler who goes by the name Avyaan Tomar was dressed by his parents – Rahul and Meenakshi Tomar – to resemble the Chief Minister. The Tomars are AAP supporters and were spotted at the AAP office at Rouse Avenue on the election result day celebrating with other volunteers. Donning a moustache, spectacles, and the signature muffler the junior Kejriwal stole many hearts and became a sensation on social media sites.