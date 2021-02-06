No 'chakka jam' in Delhi, UP, Uttarakhand; protesters asked to remain peaceful

New Delhi: An umbrella body of the farmer unions, protesting the three farm laws, on Friday said there would be no 'chakka jam' in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on February 6 even as it asserted that peasants in other parts of the country will block national and state highways for three hours but in a peaceful way.

In a statement, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha said emergency and essential services such as ambulance and school bus will not be stopped during the 'chakka jam' that is proposed to be held between 12 pm and 3 pm on Saturday.

"There will be no chakka jam programme inside Delhi since all the protest sites are already in a chakka jam mode. All roads for entering into Delhi will remain open except where farmers' protest sites are already located," the statement stated.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said, "We have evidence that a few people would attempt to spread violence. So we have decided to not block roads in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand."