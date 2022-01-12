Nitin Gadkari tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in home quarantine.

In a tweet, he said he has "mild symptoms" and is under home quarantine.

"I have tested positive for Covid 19 today with mild symptoms. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine. I request all those who have come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested," Gadkari said in a social media post.