Nirhaya case: Death row convict Pawan Gupta files curative plea in SC
New Delhi: One of the four death row convicts, Pawan Kumar Gupta, in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case moved a curative plea in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking commutation of his death penalty to life imprisonment.
Gupta (25), against whom the death warrant has been issued for execution along with three other condemned prisoners on March 3, has filed the curative plea saying that the death penalty should not be awarded to him, his counsel A P Singh said.
He is the lone convict among the four who has not exhausted his legal remedies of filing a curative petition and subsequent mercy plea with the President.
On December 16, 2012, a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who later came to be known as 'Nirbhaya' (fearless), was gang raped and savagely assaulted in a moving bus in South Delhi. She died after a fortnight.
