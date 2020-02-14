Nirbhaya Case: Vinay Sharma's Plea Against Mercy Petition Dismissed
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition against the rejection of his mercy petition filed by Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case. The death row convict had claimed in the Supreme Court that the President had not considered the "mental stability" he suffered due to torture in jail while rejecting his mercy petition. The centre denied the assertion, saying he was "fit and of sound mind".
(Inputs from ndtv.com)
