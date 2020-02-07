Nirbhaya case: SC to hear on Feb 11 Centre's plea against Delhi HC verdict
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it will hear on February 11 the Centre's plea challenging the Delhi High Court's verdict that had dismissed its petition against the stay on the execution of the four Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case convicts.
A bench headed by Justice R Bhanumathi did not heed to the request of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was seeking issuance of notice to the four convicts on the Centre's plea, saying it would further delay the matter.
The bench, also comprising justices Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna, told Mehta that it would hear him on February 11 and it may consider whether notice was required to be issued to the convicts.
At the outset, Mehta told the court that the "nation's patience is being tested" in the matter and bench will have to lay down a law on the issue.
