Nirbhaya case: Convicts given a week by Delhi court to exhaust all legal remedies against hanging

The convicts in the Nirbhaya case will get one week to exercise all their legal remedies, after which the trial court will begin proceedings for their execution, the Delhi High Court said today, settling the Centre's petition against the indefinite freeze on execution placed by the lower court. The judges, however, refused to hang the convicts separately, which was also part of the Centre's request.

"Delhi Prison Rules do not say that if mercy petition of one convict is pending, the execution of the other convicts can take place," the court said.

"Since upto the Supreme Court their fate has been decided by a common judgment, I am of the opinion that death warrant of all convicts should be executed together and not separately," the judge added.

More details awaited

(Inputs from ndtv.com)