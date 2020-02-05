Nirbhaya case: Convicts given a week by Delhi court to exhaust all legal remedies against hanging
The convicts in the Nirbhaya case will get one week to exercise all their legal remedies, after which the trial court will begin proceedings for their execution, the Delhi High Court said today, settling the Centre's petition against the indefinite freeze on execution placed by the lower court. The judges, however, refused to hang the convicts separately, which was also part of the Centre's request.
"Delhi Prison Rules do not say that if mercy petition of one convict is pending, the execution of the other convicts can take place," the court said.
"Since upto the Supreme Court their fate has been decided by a common judgment, I am of the opinion that death warrant of all convicts should be executed together and not separately," the judge added.
More details awaited
(Inputs from ndtv.com)
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
3P strategy to make India defence manufacturing hub:5 Feb 2020 12:45 PM GMT
Airtel Q3 performance on higher than expectation5 Feb 2020 12:41 PM GMT
FIR against choreographer Ganesh Acharya for `sexual...5 Feb 2020 12:38 PM GMT
Skipper Kohli surpasses Ganguly in elite India list5 Feb 2020 12:33 PM GMT
Building partnerships helped us cross the line: Latham5 Feb 2020 12:32 PM GMT