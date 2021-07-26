Nine tourists killed in landslide in Himachal

Shimla/Mumbai: In a frightening incident, visuals of which also went viral, nine tourists were killed and three others got injured when a landslide triggered the movement of bounders from high mountains of Sangla valley in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday afternoon.



A tourists' vehicle, which was on its way to Chitkul — a high altitude village in Sangla valley, was engulfed by the falling rocks and left eight tourists dead on the spot while one succumbed to his injuries later.

The incident happened on Batseri-Chitkul road in the famous Sangla valley around 2.15 pm. The police said all the deceased were tourists from different parts of the country.

The deceased have been identified as Maya Devi Biyani (55), her son Anurag Biyani (31) and daughter Maya Devi Biyani (25) of Rajasthan, Pratiksha Sunil Patil (27) of Maharashtra, Deepika Sharma (34) of Jaipur, Amogh Bapat (27), Satish Katakbar (34) of Chhattisgarh, driver Umrab Singh (42) of West Bengal and Kumar Ulhas Vedpathak (37).

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the death of people due to the landslides in Kinnaur.

Modi said all arrangements are being made for the treatment of those injured and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed shock over the incident and directed district administration at Kinnaur to take immediate steps to contact families of the victims and provide all medical care to the injured persons.

Chief Secretary Anil Khachi said the landslide appeared to be a freak incident as there were no rains in the areas.

"We are really shocked at the tragedy and express condolences to the bereaved families," he said.

The video shows there were multiple landslides and sudden rolling down of the boulders. A total 11 tourists were travelling in the vehicle which became the target of the rolling boulders.

Meanwhile, the death toll in various rain-related incidents, including floods and landslides, in Maharashtra rose to 149 on Sunday with 36 more bodies being found in Satara and Raigad districts as rescue operations gathered pace, while 64 people remain missing.

So far, 50 people have been injured in these incidents, the state government said in a statement. A total of 2,29,074 people have been evacuated from the affected districts in the Konkan region and western Maharashtra, to safer places.

A statement from the state secretariat control room said 28 more deaths were reported from the Satara district in western Maharashtra and 8 from the Raigad district in the coastal region. The government said 60 deaths were so far reported in Raigad, 21 in Ratnagiri, 41 in Satara, 12 in Thane, seven in Kolhapur, four in suburban Mumbai, and two each in Sindhudurg and Pune.

A total of 875 villages in Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Pune were affected by the torrential rains, it said.

"Five relief camps have been set up in flood-hit Chiplun city in Ratnagiri district. 25 teams of the NDRF, four teams of the SDRF, two teams of the Coast Guard, five teams of the Navy and three teams of the Army are conducting the relief and rescue operations," the statement said.

As the bridge over the Vashishthi river connecting Chiplun to Mumbai has collapsed, the road remains shut for the traffic.

The state government has provided a emergency financial aid of Rs 2 crore each to Raigad and Ratnagiri districts. Satara, Sangli, Pune, Kolhapur, Thane and Sindhudurg, also affected by rains, were provided with a financial aid of Rs 50 lakh each, the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Chiplun, the site of severe flooding, and interacted with residents, businessmen and shopkeepers. He promised them all help from the state government to restore normalcy in the area.

Thackeray said they will require "central assistance for long-term mitigation measures", and added that he will tour western Maharashtra on Monday and comprehensive data of the extent of damages will be prepared.

Heavy rains earlier this week triggered landslides in some areas of Maharashtra including the deadliest one at Taliye village in the Raigad district.