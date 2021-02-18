Nikita Jacob gets transit anticipatory bail, Muluk's father says hard disks seized without warrant

New Delhi: As Mumbai-based lawyer, Nikita Jacob, was granted transit anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court in the case related to a social media toolkit in support of the farmers' protests, engineer Shantanu Muluk's father on Wednesday alleged that two people claiming to be from the Delhi Police seized a computer hard disk and other items from the green activist's home in Beed, Maharashtra. He claimed the men did not have a search warrant.



Beed Superintendent of Police Raja Ramaswami said on Wednesday that Shivlal Muluk made a representation to the police on Tuesday. "We got representation yesterday (Tuesday). We'll enquire & accordingly take needful action (sic)," reads the message texted to a wire agency by Ramaswami.

On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court granted transit anticipatory bail to Shantanu for 10 days.

On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court granted transit anticipatory bail to advocate Nikita Jacob. Justice P D Naik gave Jacob three weeks' time to approach the court concerned in Delhi for relief.

The court in its order noted the applicant (Jacob) is a permanent resident of Mumbai and the FIR is lodged in Delhi, and the relief sought by her now is only temporary.

"The applicant apprehends that she will be arrested at any point of time. She has to make arrangements to seek relief from a court in another state. Hence, this court is of the opinion that protection, as sought by the applicant, can be granted for a temporary period," Justice Naik said.

"The applicant is granted transit anticipatory bail for a period of three weeks to enable her to approach the court concerned in Delhi," Justice Naik said.

The court said if Jacob is arrested in the three-week period, then she shall be released after furnishing a bond of Rs 25,000.

According to the Delhi Police, the two along with the arrested accused, 22-year-old, Disha Ravi, an activist from Bengaluru, were allegedly involved in preparing the document to gather online support for the farmers' protests. The police claim this was prepared after consultation and direct touch with "pro-Khalistani" elements.

Greta Thunberg, a celebrated climate activist, had shared the 'toolkit' to lend support to the farmers' agitation near Delhi borders against the Union government's new agri laws.