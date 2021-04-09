Night curfew imposed in Noida, Ghaziabad till April 17

Noida/ Ghaziabad: Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, night curfew has been imposed in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad neighbouring Delhi, the two district authorities' orders said on Thursday.



The restrictions will be in force from 10 pm to 5 am till April 17 from Thursday night, the orders said.

The movement of essential goods or commodities and medical and other essential services, however, will be exempted from the night curfew restrictions, the orders issued by the Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrates stated.

All government and private educational institutes (except medical, paramedical and nursing colleges), including coaching centres, shall be barred from holding physical classes till April 17 in the two districts.

All exams, including practicals, however, shall be held according to schedule and are exempted from this order.

Gautam Buddh Nagar DM Suhas L Y said: "There shall be an intensive enforcement of masks and other anti-Covid protocols in public places, including workplaces, by police and incident commanders and by departments concerned." Ghaziabad DM Ajay Shankar Pandey added: "The night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will be imposed from tonight till April 17 to efficiently check the spread of the Covid-19 in Ghaziabad."

The Central and state government officials, medical staff will be exempted from the night restrictions. Pregnant women and those in need of medical help too will be exempted, the orders said.

Travellers going to the airport, railway stations and bus stands will be allowed movement during the night if they show valid travel tickets, the orders stated. Print and electronic media workers too will be exempted from the night curfew restrictions.

Meanwhile, a lockdown will be enforced in all cities of Madhya Pradesh from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday to check the spread of the infection, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in Bhopal on Thursday. As fresh cases continued to increase, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced reintroduction of curbs like permission only for 50 per cent seating capacity in cinemas and ban on select activities effective April 10, to help prevent the spread of the virus.

All those above 45 years of age should get vaccinated within two weeks in either government or recognised private facilities to help prevent the virus spread, the government advised.