NIA team in Pune to take over Koregaon-Bhima case probe

Pune: A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team arrived in the city on Monday and began the process of taking over probe into the Koregaon-Bhima-Elgar Parishad case, police officials said here.

The three-member team of the central agency landed on Monday morning and later met officials of the city police handling the sensitive case, which has triggered a new round of war of words between ruling and Opposition parties in Maharashtra, the sources said.

A top official said the NIA team, led by a Superintendent of Police-rank officer, met senior police officials, including the investigation officer, and handed them a letter, informing that the case has been entrusted to the central agency and they will take over it.