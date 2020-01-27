Millennium Post
Home > Big Story > NIA team in Pune to take over Koregaon-Bhima case probe

NIA team in Pune to take over Koregaon-Bhima case probe

NIA team in Pune to take over Koregaon-Bhima case probe

Pune: A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team arrived in the city on Monday and began the process of taking over probe into the Koregaon-Bhima-Elgar Parishad case, police officials said here.

The three-member team of the central agency landed on Monday morning and later met officials of the city police handling the sensitive case, which has triggered a new round of war of words between ruling and Opposition parties in Maharashtra, the sources said.

A top official said the NIA team, led by a Superintendent of Police-rank officer, met senior police officials, including the investigation officer, and handed them a letter, informing that the case has been entrusted to the central agency and they will take over it.

Agencies

Agencies

Our contributor helps bringing the latest updates to you


Share it
Top