NIA arrests IPS officer Arvind Digvijay Negi for 'leaking' secret info to LeT

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested its former Superintendent of Police (SP) and IPS officer Arvind Digvijay Negi for allegedly leaking secret documents to an over ground worker of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, its official spokesperson said here.



The spokesperson said that Negi, a police officer who was promoted to the IPS batch of 2011, was arrested in connection with a case registered by the NIA on November 6 last year.

The case pertains to the spread of network of over ground workers (OGWs) of the banned Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT) for providing support in planning and execution of terrorist activities in India.

The NIA had earlier arrested six people in the case.

"During investigation, the role of A D Negi, IPS, SP posted at Shimla (since repatriated from NIA) was verified and his houses were searched. It was also found that official secret documents of the NIA were leaked by A D Negi to another accused person who is an OGW of LeT in the case," the spokesperson said.

Negi spent over 11 years in the NIA since its inception after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and was involved in major probes in the agency.

He was part of the probe team that carried out searches at activist Khurram Parvez's residence in October 2020 as part of the NGO-terror funding case; apart from the agency's larger terror funding probe in J&K of 2017.

He had received a gallantry medal for his investigation into the J&K terror funding case involving the Hurriyat leadership. A charge sheet filed by him in the Hurriyat case had brought out the role of Pakistan and its spy agency ISI's role in radicalising the youth of the Valley for anti-India activities including organising stone pelting, dharnas, etc for which funding was received by Hurriyat leaders.

The officer had also investigated former J&K DSP Davinder Singh, who was caught ferrying Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in his car from the Valley to Jammu. Singh was arrested in January 2020. with agency inputs