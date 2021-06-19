NHRC notice to UP govt over chaining of 92-yr-old inmate

New Delhi: In an embarrassment to the Uttar Pradesh government, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken a serious view of chaining a 92-year-old prisoner to a bed during treatment in Etah district hospital in the state Uttar Pradesh. Taking cognisance of a complaint, the Commission has observed that keeping a 92-year-old ill prisoner in jail indicates the malfunctioning of Sentence Review Board in the state.



The panel has issued a notice to the state's chief secretary and asked to submit the report within six weeks. The panel has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to explain when the last meeting of the Sentence Review Board (SRB) was held; how many cases are pending before the SRB; how many sentences have been commuted by the SRB in the year 2020 and 2019, and what system is being followed in jails for referring the matters to the SRB.