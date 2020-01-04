Next move on deportation of Rohingya refugees

Jammu: Asserting that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was implemented in Jammu and Kashmir the day it was passed by Parliament, Union minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said the government's next move would be regarding the deportation of Rohingya refugees as they will not be able to secure citizenship under the new law.

He demanded a probe into how the Rohingyas reached and settled down in the northern-most belt of Jammu after passing through several states from Bengal.

"The CAA has been implemented in Jammu and Kashmir the day it was passed (by Parliament). There are no 'ifs' and 'buts', by implementation (of the CAA in Jammu and Kashmir), what would happen here is that the next move would be in relation to (the deportation) of Rohingyas," Singh said at a function here.

The minister, who was addressing the officers of the Jammu and Kashmir government at a three-day training programme on the general fund rules here, pointed out that Jammu had a sizable population of Rohingyas.

"What will be the plan of their (Rohingyas') deportation, the Centre is concerned about it. Lists would be prepared. Wherever needed, biometric identity cards will be given, because the CAA does not give a leverage to Rohingyas," Singh said.

"They do not belong to the six (religious) minorities (who will be given citizenship under the new law). They do not belong to any of the three (neighbouring) countries (Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan)," he said, adding that the Rohingyas came to the country from Myanmar and hence, they would have to go back.