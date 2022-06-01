New Jalpaiguri-Dhaka Mitali Express flagged off
New Jalpaiguri (WB): Passenger train connectivity between India and Bangladesh took a step forward with the railway ministers of the two countries virtually flagging off New Jalpaiguri-Dhaka Mitali Express on Wednesday, an official of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said.
The train made its inaugural run from New Jalpaiguri Railway Station in West Bengal.
The two countries already operate Maitree and Bandhan express trains connecting Kolkata with Dhaka and Khulna respectively.
"Indian Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and his Bangladeshi counterpart Md Nurul Islam Sujan from Delhi virtually flagged off the inaugural run of Mitali Express at 9.20 am on Wednesday," NFR spokesperson Sabyasachi De said.
The bi-weekly service will run as a day train from New Jalpaiguri starting at 11.45 am IST on Sundays and Wednesdays, while it will be an overnight service from Dhaka commencing journey from there at 9.15 pm Bangladesh Standard Time on Mondays and Thursdays, he said.
The fully air-conditioned train consists of four chair cars and four sleeper coaches, De said.
The general manager of NFR, Anshul Gupta, who was present at New Jalpaiguri station for the inaugural run of the international service, said that the train connectivity will provide more opportunities for tourism and trade between Bangladesh and northern West Bengal, blessed with several destinations in the Darjeeling Hills and forests and tea gardens in Dooars.
Local MP Jayanta Roy, who attended the programme, said that the service fulfils a long-standing demand of those associated with travel trade.
Passengers travelling on the inaugural service said that the train connectivity will further strengthen cultural and social ties between the people of the two countries, apart from boosting tourism.
The train will cover a distance of 595 km between NJP and Dhaka with 69 km of track length being in India and the rest in the neighbouring country.
Apart from two technical stops at Haldibari, the last station on the route on the Indian side, and at Chilahati, the first station on the Bangladesh side, Mitali Express will have no stoppages in between.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Moosewala murder: Punjab police to question jailed gangster Bishnoi1 Jun 2022 10:54 AM GMT
GST revenues up 44 pc at nearly Rs 1.41 lakh cr in May1 Jun 2022 10:49 AM GMT
ED summons Sonia on Jun 8, Rahul in National Herald money laundering...1 Jun 2022 10:45 AM GMT
BJP steps up attack on Kejriwal over his defence of Jain1 Jun 2022 9:00 AM GMT
Yes Bank scam: CBI brings arrested builder Avinash Bhosale to Delhi...1 Jun 2022 8:58 AM GMT