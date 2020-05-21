New flight rules: Aarogya Setu app must for those above 14 yrs

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The Airports Authority of India Thursday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for recommencement of domestic flight operations, a day after the Centre said it will reopen the airspace from May 25. Among the key guidelines include mandatory use of Aarogya Setu app for those above 14 years, sanitation of baggage before entering the airport, restrictions on vehicles entering the departure zone. Besides, 100 trains will be reintroduced from June 1 in the second phase of graded resumption of passenger train operations in India. Booking of the tickets will start Thursday onwards.

With 5,609 cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus infections Thursday rose to 1,12,359, including 3,435 deaths. There are 63,624 active cases, while 45,300 have been discharged. India has the 11th highest cases across the world. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state in the country. Apart from the infection, West Bengal and Odisha are now also fighting the super cyclone Amphan — which has killed 10 in Bengal and has been called 'bigger than COVID' by CM Mamata Banerjee.

Globally, more than 5 million people have been infected with the virus, while 3,25,810 have died, news agency Reuters reported. As scientists across the world work frantically to find a vaccine against COVID-19, all eyes are on US-based company Moderna's encouraging early results on a small group of healthy volunteers. Despite the continued increase in cases, many countries are opening schools and workplaces following weeks of lockdown that have stemmed the spread.

