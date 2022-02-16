New Covid cases dip below 30,000 after 44 days

New Delhi: New COVID-19 cases in India were recorded below 30,000 after 44 days, while the active cases dipped to 4,23,127, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. India recorded 27,409 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours taking the virus tally to 4,26,92,943. The death toll climbed to 5,09,358 with 347 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.



The daily COVID-19 cases have been recorded less than one lakh for nine consecutive days.

The active cases comprise 0.99 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 97.82 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 55,755 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 2.23 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 3.63 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,17,60,458 while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.19 per cent.

The 347 new fatalities include 178 from Kerala and 25 from Karnataka.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Meanwhile, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country reached nearly 174 crore on Tuesday. More than 37 lakh (37,69,847) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Tuesday.

So far, more than 1.79 crore (1,79,58,242) precaution doses have been given to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with co-morbidities.