New Chief Minister's top priority: Promises to keep

New Delhi: After the massive mandate, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is all set to deliver. Beginning with well chalked out priorities, the Chief Minister outlined his highlights which included rolling out free bus rides for students and doorstep delivery of ration schemes within the first few months. The "Kejriwal ka Guarantee Card", released by the AAP's national Convener in January ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, will be the top priority for the Delhi government.



The Chief Minister will monitor all operational processes and functioning of the departments. He will also ensure regular interaction with the public to resolve the grievances and induce better communication.

In the education sector, the AAP-led government will focus on the introduction of "Deshbhakti Curriculum" in all the government schools. In 2019, the Chief Minister had announced that the curriculum would instil patriotism among young minds. It was also included in the AAP's manifesto for the Assembly elections. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who also has the Education Department under him will be monitoring the curriculum. The Delhi government will also enrol 17,000 entrepreneurs to volunteer by engaging with the students in classrooms to promote the entrepreneurship mindset in government schools.

Health Minister Satyendra Jain who also has the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) under him for the next five years said the priority of the government will be to provide 24-hour water supply and cleaning of the Yamuna river and the sewers in the national Capital.

Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday maintained that the government will remain committed to the free Metro ride scheme for women in the national Capital. The free bus rides to students were mentioned in the 10-point guarantee card released by the AAP in January 2020 ahead of Delhi Assembly elections. The Delhi government will now look into providing free bus rides for students, just like those for women.

Cabinet minister Rajendra Pal Gautam who has Women and Child Development (WCD) Department under him for the next five years said women's safety, security and empowerment are the topmost areas of the government as promised by the AAP in the guarantee card. Gautam said: "In the next five years, we will work towards the empowerment of women in the Capital."

The AAP-led government's flagship project — the doorstep delivery of ration — which offers free home delivery of household necessities is another scheme that the government will likely to roll out in the first three months. "Provisions of ration at the doorstep of beneficiaries is one of the key priorities of the Delhi government," said minister of Food and Civil Supplies, Imran Hussain.

The AAP party leaders said they would be focusing on the 10-guarantees promised by the party to the Delhiites. One of the guarantees was the promise to reduce air pollution in Delhi. "We will plant more than two crore trees to make Delhi green," the card read. Also, the Delhi government in collaboration with the Washington University will start releasing real-time data of sources of air pollution in the national Capital. The monitoring centre has been set up near India Gate.