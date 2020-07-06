Nepal's ruling communist party's meet to decide PM's future deferred again

Kathmandu: A crucial meeting of Nepal's ruling communist party to decide the political future of embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli was postponed until Wednesday, a day after the Chinese ambassador met a senior leader amidst intra-party rifts and calls for his resignation over his style of functioning and anti-India statements.



The meeting of the Nepal Communist Party's 45-member powerful Standing Committee was scheduled to be held on Monday.

Prime Minister's press advisor Surya Thapa said the meeting was postponed until Wednesday. The reason for the deferment for a third time was not revealed.

The development came as China's ambassador Hou Yanqi met with the senior leader of the NCP and former prime minister Madhav Kumar Nepal on Sunday.

The activities of the Chinese envoy have been increasing in Kathmandu in the wake of the growing turmoil in the ruling communist party.