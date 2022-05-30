Nepal media: No survivors found at Tara Air plane crash site, collection of dead bodies begins

Kathmandu: Nepalese media, on Monday, reported that no survivors have been found from the Tara Air plane that crashed in Nepal's mountains Mustang district on Sunday with 22, including 4 Indians, on board minutes after taking off from tourist city Pokhara.



Rescuers on Monday, May 30, 2022, pulled out 14 bodies from the wreckage of the Tara Airlines plane that crashed in Nepal's mountainous Mustang district with 22 people on board, including four Indians, according to a media report.

Pieces of the wreckage of the passenger plane that crashed on Sunday morning were found at 14,500ft in Sano Sware Bhir of Thasang in Mustang district in northwestern Nepal, after nearly 20 hours since the plane went missing, the Nepal Army said on Monday.



