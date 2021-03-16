'Negligence towards Covid appropriate behaviour main reason behind surge'

New Delhi: As India is witnessing a spike in Covid infections with 26,291 new cases on Monday, its highest single-day spike in 85 days, Union Health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan pointed to people's disregard for social distancing and other guidelines.



According to a news agency, Vardhan also stated that Covid cases are on the rise in a few states only. "Around 85 per cent of cases are in five to six states. The main reason behind the increase in cases is people not taking Covid appropriate behaviour," he maintained.

The country's infection tally reached 1,13,85,339, according to the Union Health ministry data. The death toll increased to 1,58,725 with 118 more fatalities being recorded in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Vardhan was speaking during the sixth mega health camp for super-specialist consultations for Parliamentarians held in Parliament House Annexe. The camp was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the presence of the Health minister, a ministry statement said.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh and other dignitaries were also present.

As many as 26,624 infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on December 20. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,10,07,352, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.39 per cent, according to the data.

On the other hand, drug major AstraZeneca has termed its COVID-19 vaccine safe amid various nations suspending its rollout due to the cases of blood clots in certain people who received the jab.

Countries like Denmark, Norway and Iceland have temporarily suspended the rollout of the company's vaccine in their respective geographies.