Neeraj Chopra seals historic silver

Washington DC: Neeraj Chopra took billions of fans around the globe for one hell of a roller coaster ride. At the end of an energy-sapping contest, physically and emotionally for himself and the fans, the silver medal around his neck was just reward at the World Championships held in Eugene, Portland, United States of America.



It was Sunday morning back home in India. However, the Indian community in the United States, from East to West Coast, pretty far flung, were also fiddling with the TV remotes and cell phones on Saturday evening (local time) to catch the 24-year-old display his skills. The magic of Neeraj has transcended across the oceans. Out here, across the Atlantic as well, Neeraj Chopra fans are a passionate lot.

If the first throw was a foul, the excitement increased, as did the nervous energy being spent. Deep down, from Neeraj to billions praying for his success, all knew the 24-year-old could come up with that one magical fling of the javelin to seal a medal.

That happened with Neeraj's fourth throw. The giant electronic scoreboard flashed 88.13 metres, which was a big relief. Neeraj could not hide the emotions, he yelled. The facial contours and the yell was a release of energy. It revealed how much he craved for this medal. There may be some who would have wanted to see the champion go over 90 metres but it's not so easy.

Talking numbers, be it runs or wickets garnered or distances measured in throws in athletic events, has a lot to do with atmospheric conditions and form on that particular day. Saturday evening at the Hayward Field in Eugene was far from ideal. There was a breeze. Overall, the conditions were very different from last August, when Neeraj won gold at the Tokyo Olympics with a throw of 87.58 metres.

Viewed quantitatively, his throw in the World Championship final was better. But then, how can one forget Neeraj was far from his best physically. His right thigh was strapped, which meant he was not a 100 per cent fit. For all those who wonder about the nature of injury — mild or serious — this is not the time to debate on negativity. Neeraj showed, once again, like in Tokyo, he had to display his mental skills, where the tranquil state of mind was there to see. To say that Neeraj was cool would be an understatement. To say that Neeraj did not face pressure would be wrong. Sport minus pressure is as distasteful as food minus salt. The champions like to mix the right ingredients when they are at work. Neeraj showcased that on Saturday night in Eugene, which was early Sunday morning India time, when people had set an early alarm.

The alarm bell did ring, for Neeraj as well. With Grenada's Anderson Peters cranking it up from the first throw with explosive efforts and registering distances in the 90-metre range, Neeraj had to maximise his efforts. His right thigh was not in peak shape, as he would have wanted. Yet, in his mind, he knew he had to do all that was possible to fire himself up. Once Neeraj flung the colourful javelin 88.13 metres, he may have breathed a bit easier. Once the final set of throws were completed, Neeraj was happy at the goal achieved.

Before this, in 2003, Anju Bobby George had won a bronze medal in long jump at the World Championship in Paris. Making comparisons between the two is wrong, as the nature of their events is so different. However, one must credit Anju for sticking her neck out as she had predicted Neeraj would do well, before this meet. If anything, Anju and all former track and field champions from India would be happy Neeraj has scaled a new peak.

To be Olympic champion and then come up trumps at the World Championship within a year is a big deal. Neeraj had not done too well in a few major meets leading up to the Worlds. What mattered was firing himself up at the right moment, which is what champions are supposed to do. The young man has interacted with several champions after his success in Tokyo, which included 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra as well. The exchange between the two last summer at the latter's residence in Chandigarh was more than social exchanges and courtesy talk. Bindra has been and will continue to be a leader and motivator for all those who seek his advice. Bindra was first off the blocks, congratulating Neeraj for his silver medal, as well. After his throw of 88.13 metres which fetched India an important medal, Neeraj was quick to thank his fans.

"I am extremely happy I could do this for India and will attempt doing even better in the future," said Neeraj.

"The throw felt good," he said about his 88.13 metres which enabled him to overtake Czech Jakub Vadlejch.

To be sure, Neeraj knew the field was going to be rich despite the absence of champion Johannes Vetter. The Indian's rivalry with Jakun dates back to their junior days. "It's good to have someone who can egg you on. That will help me to improve," Neeraj said.

"I was facing the wind and conditions were far from ideal," he said during a media interaction after the medal ceremony. "There were good competitors and they were throwing well. So it was challenging for me and at the same time it was a learning experience," he said.

The big question now is if Neeraj Chopra will be fully fit for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, starting on July 28. The gap between the two competitions is very less and to peak again will be a huge challenge. We all know how much Neeraj loves challenging himself and the field he competes in.