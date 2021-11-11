Need reforms in Tihar urgently, act now: SC to Centre

New Delhi: Noting the "sorry state of affairs" in Tihar Jail here, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to urgently bring jail reforms in the city's prisons, in the wake of a case where jail officials were found conniving with multi-crore fraud accused Unitech founders to allow them special privileges while in custody.



A Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah, while hearing the case, directed the Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs to take the necessary steps "immediately" as outlined in a previous order issued by the court. And citing the urgency of the need for reforms, the court further directed the Centre to file an affidavit in three weeks outlining the steps taken to implement the recommended reforms.