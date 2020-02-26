Need normalcy at earliest: PM Modi appeals for calm after review meet on Delhi violence

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed for calm and peace in Delhi at a time when 27 people have already died in the violent clashes that continued for three days in north-east Delhi. In two tweets on Wednesday afternoon, the Prime Minister said he held an extensive review meeting to look at the current situation in the national Capital.



"Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy," said Prime Minister Modi.

Modi further added: "Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest."

Government sources have said the violence appears to have been "orchestrated", as it came at a time when US President Donald Trump was visiting the country. Trump was asked for his reaction to the violence and said he had not discussed it with Modi as it is "up to India to deal with it".