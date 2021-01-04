NCW gets 23,722 complaints in 2020, highest in 6 years

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women received 23,722 complaints of crimes committed against women in 2020, the highest in the last six years.



Nearly one-fourth of the total complaints were of domestic violence, according to NCW data.

Among states, the highest number of complaints were received from Uttar Pradesh at 11,872, followed by Delhi 2,635, Haryana 1,266 and Maharashtra 1,188, it added.

West Bengal is in 10th position with only 458 incidents being reported against women.

Of the 23,722 complaints, 7,708 complaints were received under the right to live with dignity clause.

The right to live with dignity clause takes into account the emotional abuse of women. According to the NCW data, a total of 5,294 complaints were related to domestic violence.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said economic insecurity, increased stress levels, anxiety, financial worry, and lack of other such emotional support from parents/family's side may have resulted in domestic violence in many instances in 2020.

"More so, the home has become the workplace of both the spouses and as well as schools and colleges for their children. In such situations, women are multi-tasking being professional at the same time supporting their families from the same space. But the biggest challenge for women this year is not only to adapt but to thrive in this unprecedented situation," she told a news agency.

The number of complaints received in 2020 has been the highest in six years. In 2014, a total of 33,906 complaints were received, according to the NCW data.

The NCW was flooded with complaints of domestic violence in March as the lockdown, imposed in view of the Coronavirus outbreak, forced women to remain confined to their homes with their abusers.

The number of complaints of domestic violence went on increasing through the months and in July, a record number of 660 such complaints were received.

Sharma underlined how domestic violence remained a serious concern for the Commission through the year.

"Victims of domestic violence are distanced from their regular support systems making it difficult for them to call out for help. The series of COVID-19 lockdowns in India reduced the opportunities of reporting of domestic violence cases," she said.

The NCW Chairperson said the lockdown incapacitated women by preventing them from moving to safer places in cases of violence and abuse, reduced contact with the natal family which is usually the first point of contact for the victim.With agency inputs