NCP's Ajit Pawar To Be Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister: Sources
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar has been named as the next Deputy Chief Minister of the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra, sources have told NDTV today. The Maharashtra government's cabinet will also be expanded on December 30, the sources said.
(Inputs and Image from NDTV.com)
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Kejriwal launches housing scheme for residents of JJ...24 Dec 2019 12:03 PM GMT
Acer launches eStore to boost e-commerce platform in India24 Dec 2019 12:01 PM GMT
As Suryakumar awaits India call, Bhajji questions24 Dec 2019 11:59 AM GMT
A fresh start for me but I haven't forgotten how to bat:...24 Dec 2019 11:55 AM GMT
3 Indians among 4 killed in road accident in Sri Lanka24 Dec 2019 11:54 AM GMT