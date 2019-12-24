NCP's Ajit Pawar To Be Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister: Sources

Millennium Post
NCPs Ajit Pawar To Be Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister: Sources

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar has been named as the next Deputy Chief Minister of the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra, sources have told NDTV today. The Maharashtra government's cabinet will also be expanded on December 30, the sources said.

Agencies

